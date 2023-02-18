The 2023 General Elections for Anambra South Senate, Aguata Federal Constituency, Aguata One State Constituency and Aguata Two State Constituency, appear clearly to be a one-horse race now, as the people of the Constituency have endorsed APGA National and State Assembly candidates in the upcoming contests.

The candidates endorsed were Hon Chris Azubogu for Anambra South Senate, Engr Dom Okafor for Aguata Federal House of Representatives, Hon Anayo Okpalaeke for Aguata One and Hon Tony Muobike for Aguata Two seat in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The endorsement came from critical stakeholders including traditional rulers and presidents-general of communities in the area, the Aguata Elders Forum, leaders of women and youth groups in Aguata among others.

Also present at the endorsement ceremony which took place at the Aguata Local Government Headquarters, Ekwulobia, was the Transition Committee Chairman of the Council Area, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike and members of his transition committee.

Addressing the assemblage, the traditional ruler of Isuofia and retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army, Igwe Christopher Muoghalu, acknowledged that although the traditional rulers are adjudged not to be political but when it comes to situations like this, they must step out to salvage the situation of their people.

“This is our own, this is our interest, our collective responsibility to elect these gentlemen to represent us.

“I am not endorsing you because I love your faces but because I have seen that you have the capacity to provide the needed support for our governor in the efforts he is making to transform our state.

“When we have APGA representative at the National Assembly and also at the State House of Assembly, there is no way he will not succeed.

“So, I urge everyone to rally round them,” he said.

The royal fathers present therefore blessed the APGA candidates and prayed that they would be victorious in the upcoming elections.

Moving the endorsement motion, the Secretary Aguata Elders Forum Hon Victor Ezeonwumelu from Umuchu, observed that strife between governors and their legislature always result in backwardness in the states, saying that is the reason they have decided to endorse the APGA candidates.

Ezeonwumelu, said Aguata people are enlightened and know what is best for them, adding that the motion to endorse the APGA National and State Assembly candidates, is to guarantee a peaceful reign for Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and ensure the realization of his noble dream of building a prosperous Anambra State.

In his words; “When you assess the candidates APGA is fielding in the election in Aguata, they are the best and we are here today to state clearly that there is no contest, as Aguata people will vote massively to ensure that they win the various elections they are contesting.

“We are saying that the Governor will have a peaceful reign.

“Again, we are moving that these APGA candidates be adopted and endorsed as our collective candidates in Aguata so that they can emerge and give the necessary backing to our governor for the continuation of his good works. I so move.”

After Chief Peter Ezeofor from Ekwulobia, who is the Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Aguata Chapter supported the motion, the entire assembly in unison via voice vote, chorused the acceptance and endorsement of the APGA candidates.

On behalf of the women PGs, Dr. Obioma Onyejegbu, who is the leader of Ora Eri women and the Secretary, Anambra State Association of Women Town Leaders, described Engr Dom Okafor and other APGA candidates in the area as a prayer answered to Ndi Aguata, saying Engr Okafor has proven to be a technocrat who is undoubtedly equipped with the right machinery to get Aguata working again.

“All the women PGs across Aguata will not only talk this time, but will mobilise and come out enmasse to ensure that the victory for the APGA National and State Assembly Candidates is actualized,” she concluded.

Responding on behalf of the APGA candidates, Engr Okafor reaffirmed his stance towards closely working with his Governor Soludo towards achieving a prosperous and liveable Anambra State, assuring the people of Aguata that the mandate they have given them, will be well-utilized.

He further said his foray in politics is service-driven and when elected, he will sustain his efforts at transforming Aguata Federal Constituency on an expanded scale.

