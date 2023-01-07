Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State held its maiden edition of the Aguata 21-km marathon race on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

The 21-km marathon race, which took place in Ekwulobia, the commercial hub of Aguata, was initiated by the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Dr Chibueze Ofobuike.

Speaking on the success of the event, Dr Ofobuike described the marathon race as a dream come true.

The Council Chairman thanked partners, participants, and dignitaries who made the event a success.

In his words: “I dreamt of a Yuletide season in Aguata where we could prove certain things to the world:

“We want the world to see that life bubbles here despite the wrong single-story narrative of insecurity.

“That we have young men and women capable of competing at national and global stages.” Through a sporting activity, we can meet, network, and empower.

“All three were achieved today, and I am fulfilled.” “We made one millionaire, and five others smiled home with hundreds of thousands of naira.”

It was gathered that the race kicked off at Ekwuluobia Roundabout through Ekwuluobia -Ezinifite – Uga – Nkpologwu communities back to the takeoff point.

The first-, second-, and third-place winners got N1 million, N500,000, and N300,000, respectively, while there were other numerous consolation prizes.