Awka

As part of efforts aimed at engendering a paradigm shift in the way people of his constituency were hitherto represented at the National Assembly, the member-elect for Aguata Federal Constituency, Engr Dom Okafor has inaugurated a 14-member Aguata Federal Constituency Towns Vital Information Committee.

The committee which is chaired by a Professor of Structural Engineering and Head of Civil Engineering Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Akaolisa Ezeagu, has its members draw from the 14 communities that make up Aguata Federal Constituency.

They include technocrats, professionals and community mobilizers carefully selected from Achina, Aguluezechukwu, Akpo, Amesi, Ekwulobia, Eziniifite, Igbo ukwu, Ikenga, Isuofia, Oraeri, Nkpologwu, Uga, Umuchu and Umuona.

The Secretary of the committee is Engr. Chukwuma D. Egboka of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Aguata Federal House member-elect, Engr Okafor appreciated God for the victory granted him during the February 25th National Assembly elections and also the people of the constituency for electing him to lead them.

Describing data as critical for any meaningful development to ensue, Engr Okafor explained that the essence of this exercise is to have a one stop vital information booklet of every town and ward in Aguata Federal Constituency.

This he noted, will help ensure that dividends of democracy are equitably distributed among all the villages that make up each town while also serving as a good reference material on towns that make up Aguata Federal Constituency.

“This is the first formal meeting I am calling my constituents and for me, this committee is critical. This is because the information that this committee will provide will ensure that we understand and appreciate the peculiarities of the various communities in my constituency, their challenges, their strength and threats.

“During my electioneering campaigns, I observed some anomalies because there was no readily available information on the communities in the constituency. This is what we want to change.

“This material will also serve as a source of information to others ad subsequent leaderships in the constituency and the state on the true position of the constituency. That is why I deemed it fit to start with this all-important committee,” he noted.

Okafor explained that the appointment was not based on the fact that the appointees are authorities or on political considerations, but because the members have what it takes to garner the information required for the growth of their communities.

He said; “The information they will garner will help him and government plan the development of the communities.

“The terms of reference clearly stipulate the areas we are looking for information on which include town administrative structures, traditional administrative structures, schools, churches, markets, erosion sites, hospitals, factories, hotels, banks, unemployment rate among others.”

Reminding the committee members that they have up till end of May, 2023 to submit their reports to the Secretary of the Committee, the legislator elect, urged them to put politics aside and endeavor to be credible about the information they are providing, reminding them that their signatures will be appended on it.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Prof Ezeagu expressed the joy of the members for being found worthy to serve Aguata people and emphasized that this marks the first time such initiative is becoming a reality in the constituency.

“We are all witnesses to how such initiatives as this failed in the past and today, Engr Okafor is taking crucial steps to ensure that we have credible data one can rely on, concerning Aguata Federal Constituency. It shows that he is prepared ad wants to hit the ground running from day one.

“Our assurance is that we will immediately commence work to make we deliver on our terms of reference on time.

“We also wish to assure you that we will bring in other information we deem very critical for the development of our dear constituency, even though they are not contained in our terms of reference,” he assured.

In a remark, the member-elect for Aguata Constituency One in the State House Assembly, Hon Anayo Okpalaeke commended the initiative by the Aguata Federal House member-elect, adding that by meticulously selecting the committee members, he has set a good precedent.

He assured the lawmaker elect of the support of the state legislators under the constituency towards the new innovation he is bringing into the representation of ndi Aguata.

On her part, an appointee of Governor Chukwuma Soludo into the Board of the ASUBEB, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe said Engr Okafor is a visionary leader, noting that despite having not been inaugurated, he is already working for the interest of Aguata constituents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dame Mbakwe posited that the vision of the lawmaker elect is in line with agenda of Governor Soludo, expressing the hope that they will continue to work together towards bettering the lot of the people.

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event, including former member that represented Aguata One in the State Assembly, Hon Ikechukwu Umenwa, Hon Titus Anigbogu and Mr Eche Ezeibe, were all praises to Engr Okafor for considering such crucial move.

See the full list of appointees into the committee.

1. Achina

Mr Augustine Okpala

2. Aguluezechukwu

Prince Kenechukwu Ebelendu

3. Akpo

Mr. Linus Okpalugo

4. Amesi

Engr. Chidi Ezenwanne

5. Ekwulobia

Mr. Uzochiwala Ifeanyi Ogwatta

6. Ezinifite

Dr. Maurice Umeakuka

7. Igbo-Ukwu

Prof. Innocent Igwilo

8. Ikenga

Mr. Obinna Okoye

9. Isuofia

Ezerum Okwuchukwu Oprah (Mrs)

10. Nkpologwu

Mr Beneth Igweneme

11. Ora-Eri

Mr Izuchukwu Ezeosika

12. Uga

Barr. Mrs. Chidinma Umego

13. Umuchu

Engr. Chukwuma D. Egboka

14. Umuona

Prof . Akaolisa Ezeagu