Aguata Federal Constituency Lawmaker Empowers 20 Constituents with Digital Skills, Brand New laptops

25 youths from communities in Aguata Federal Constituency have received digital skills as well as one brand new laptops each, to enable them deploy the skills they acquired for self realization.

The two-day training which centered on Computer Programming and Data Processing, was made available to the youths by the Member representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Engr Dom Okafor, in collaboration with Industrial Arbitration Panel, Abuja.

The benefitting youths were drawn from the 20 wards in Aguata Federal Constituency.

At the end of the training which took place at the Aguata Local Government Secretariat, Ekwulobia, the youths were presented with a laptop each, courtesy of the Federal Lawmaker, Hon Okafor as well as N5000 cash support for their transportation.

The training is coming barely two months after the lawmaker was inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly.

Presenting the laptops to the beneficiaries after the successful completion of the training, Hon Okafor revealed that the beneficiaries were youths selected across various fields and who have been adjudged to be proactive and can escalate the knowledge garnered to their various communities.

According to him, the target is to empower the youths with the 21st century enablements in the area of technology to enable them fulfill their life ambitions.

“The world is a global village and ICT is the next big thing. Across various spheres of human endeavour, ICT knowledge is very important because of how it can help youths to be creative.

“I have been a member of the Rotary Club for over 20 years and in the club I learned impactful living. As a Rotary President of Rotary Club of Portharcourt in 2012, I was adjudged the best because of the things I did then.

“That is what I want to replicate in the representation of the people of Aguata this time around at the Green Chamber,” he said.

The Lawmaker said he is impressed with what he saw during the training, expressing the hope that youths have all it takes to lead the digital revolution in the constituency.

Congratulating the beneficiaries for successfully completing the programme, Hon Okafor encouraged the beneficiaries to make the utmost use of the opportunity and to take the knowledge to their constituencies.

“It pains me when I see the amount of man hours our people spend on social media, doing irrelevant things instead of being productive with the internet.

“So I encourage you to utilize the knowledge you have garnered during this training and explore further.

“Do not to sell these laptops you were given today but ensure that you use them to empower yourselves because there is so much you can do with these equipment,” Okafor admonished.

Earlier in his remarks, the Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata LGA, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike said the initiative by Engr Okafor is what the people need from their representatives, adding that youths are beginning to feel the impact of his representation.

In his words; “I want to thank God for this auspicious event which marks a milestone in the efforts to groom digitally-literate Aguata youths, and for our lawmaker for the life-time opportunity he has given these youths.

“For me, this is the representation we are talking about. One that focuses on empowering the youths with tech skills.

“For you to envision this and pull it through towards getting our youths off the streets with these digital skills, it is quite commendable. Knowledge is the best thing one can bequeath the younger generation and that is what you are doing and we appreciate you,” Oforbuike told the lawmaker.

On her part, the Head of ICT of the partnering firm, Theresa Chinaza-Bamiyo said the decision to engage the youths is the key motivation for them, assuring that they will continue to provide the expertise required to see the initiative through.

For a stakeholder in the area, Dame Chinyere Mbakwe, a member of the Board of ASUBEB representing Private Schools, with what is happening in the Constituency, the youths will be tech-savvy, noting that the future is bright for the constituency.

She commended Hon Okafor for starting off on a firm foot immediately upon assumption of office, stressing that his disposition is clear evidence that the votes of Aguata people are not misplaced.

An ICT expert, Kennis Maduka, who was a resource person/ instructor at the training, stressed the need to follow up the beneficiaries to ensure that they do not have any challenges deploying the knowledge they acquired.

In their separate remarks, some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Engr Okafor for the opportunity to be empowered with digital skills, and promised to use the knowledge garnered to strive towards self-actualization.