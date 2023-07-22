Agro Export ‘ll Boost Nigeria’s Forex, Strengthen Naira – BPSR DG

The export of agricultural commodities such as cocoa, cashew, sesame seeds, palm oil, and other tropical products presents a tremendous opportunity to earn foreign exchange and strengthen our national currency, the naira.

This is according to the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, who spoke at the July edition of the Bureau’s lunch-time seminar, in Abuja.

He said: “Additionally, we have seen a rise in demand for non-traditional agricultural products, including processed and value-added goods.

“Embracing technological advancements and promoting agro-processing industries will not only enhance the quality of our exports but also enable us to access higher-value markets worldwide”.

Themed, “Reform Measures the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has put in place to Diversify the Economy: Challenges and Way Forward,” the event had Dr. Ezra Yakusak, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria of the NEPC as guest speaker.

Arabi, while presenting his opening remarks, observed that by promoting the export of indigenous goods and services, Nigeria can tap into new markets, create employment opportunities for its citizens at home, and enhance the overall competitiveness of Nigerian products on the international stage.

He said: “Diversifying our economy and increasing export activities are crucial steps toward achieving sustainable development and

reducing our vulnerability to global economic fluctuations”.

The BPSR Director General asserted that agriculture has historically been the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, providing employment and sustenance to many citizens.

“By maximizing the potential of our arable land and investing in modern agricultural practices, we can significantly increase our agricultural exports and earn more foreign currency.

“Therefore, revitalizing and modernizing this sector cannot only bolster our food security but also capitalize on the increasing global demand for quality agricultural products,” he said.