“These all continued with one accord in prayer and supplication, with the women and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with His brothers.” – Acts 1:14

After Jesus ascended into Heaven, the disciples had many concerns. An entrenched religious establishment dominated the culture around them, and Rome provided strict political and military controls. What was this small group of believers to do?

Faced with these uncertainties, they turned to prayer. But this was not casual, informal prayer. They prayed constantly. This was persistent prayer. They prayed for wisdom. For breakthroughs and God’s direction.

Their hearts and minds were united. There was no rivalry or competition. People throughout the community participated. Both men and women prayed. People from every background prayed.

In the days that followed this season of prayer, the world was turned upside down. The Holy Spirit fell. Miracles took place. Thousands were saved. The church was born, and the Gospel was taken throughout the world.

We can feel a sense of despair and hopelessness. Our challenges can seem overwhelming. But the Bible reminds us that God has not changed. We have access to the same Holy Spirit that changed the first-century world. We have the same opportunity to pray and seek God for our needs.

Today as you face uncertainties and problems, you too can turn to prayer. As much as possible, pray “with one accord” with other believers. Be bold, praying in faith. A watch to see how God answers your prayers.

*Reflection Question:*

Compose a prayer for unity with other believers.

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these needs to You: _________. Show me people with whom I can join in prayer. Thank You for answering my prayers. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 1