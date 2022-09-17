…… Says Buhari’s Action, a right step taken in the right direction

General Paul Agge, a former Niger Delta Ex-Agitator and Current National Cordinator, South South Wing Of Ex-Agitators (SSWA), has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent removal of Col. Milland Dikkio rtd, as the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and Special Adviser to the President, and the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as his replacement.

This was contained in a statement dated Thursday September 15, 2022, which was personally signed by him and made available to GbaramatuVoice.

According to the Ogbotobo community Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa-born Ex-Agitator, President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari latest action has again portrayed him in good light as a listening president. This fact becomes evident as Dikkio continued stay in that position would amounted nothing other than a burden and clog in the will of progress to the well intentioned presidential amnesty programm.

Agge said; we are particularly happy that Mr. President listened to our ceaselss call for Dikkio’s removal.

‘Recall that I have in a similar statement issued a while ago stated that Col. Dikkio stay is been characterized by much words without action and therefore should be removed.

Continuing, he stressed that in the past few years of Dikkio’s administration as interim Presidential Amnesty Boss, he turned the programme to a platform for delivering of lectures that were irrelevant to the targeted beneficiaries. Amnesty programme under his watch has witnessed a high level of nepotism and favoritism. Dikkio only trained those that are close to him or recommended by his friend and associated. He abandoned youths from the creeks of Niger delta region who are supposed to be real beneficiaries. Dikkio’s removal is a right step taken in the right direction.

History will always presents Dikio as the worst Coordinator the office has ever had, he concluded.

While congratulating Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd ) as the New Amnesty Boss, Agge expressed hope that the Odoni , Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State- born, and Nigerian Defence Academy 29th Regular Combatant Course trained ex soldier will deliver in his new responsibility.

You must learn from the mistake of his predecessors. You must have both listening ears and disposition. You must not ignore the Niger Delta youths who are the real beneficiaries of the programme peace can reign in the region. These teaming youths must be trained, retrained and empowered. If you are able to achieve this objective, it will definitely ensure lasting peace in the region. Agge advised.