Wednesday, August 11, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Alexa Ranking as of 11/08/21

The News Chronicle
Globally Ranked : 143,632
Nigeria Ranking : 489

Ageless Snakes and Helpless Grasses

130 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 11, 2021

It starts as a story

In continuous history

Meandering to acclaimed protection

Defense, often the proclaimed intention

Later they say prevention

From ‘green snake’ and its venom

They say it’s in the way that man ‘must’ pass

Lurking under every ‘green grass’

 

Man battles, green grass disappears, ‘green snakes’ will ever form

Transmuted chameleons they will become

The great merge, life is death and death lives

And man is so innovative

As he baptizes, cursing strategies, places and things

In fact, nothingness and everything

 

If the grass withers in season

A new evil, another reason

He begins to bore holes, and seeing nothing

Search for crystal sharks in smallest of springs

On land he will never come, in waters he will never swim

Flaying air, he never flies, the future grim

 

We have forgotten about the snake

Again grass is growing, what a mistake

Rain may not be permanent

But the sky through which it’s sent

 

It’s not the state of the art

But art of the state

Weak and strong eyes behind a lens

But sights and knowledge lies in his sense

 

True, green grass man does not intend to end

Just his actions he shall defend

He must find a way to hide

Ransacking the world, this and that side

Wasting innocence if he has to

Yet creating guilt when he wants to

Woe to the new snaked-grass

Come in a flash, stay or pass

What, who, escapes the coming lot

Where ethical lawyers fail in court

Who, except a judge

And all animals adjudge

 

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940