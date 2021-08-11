Ageless Snakes and Helpless Grasses

Alexa Ranking as of 11/08/21
130 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 11, 2021
It starts as a story
In continuous history
Meandering to acclaimed protection
Defense, often the proclaimed intention
Later they say prevention
From ‘green snake’ and its venom
They say it’s in the way that man ‘must’ pass
Lurking under every ‘green grass’
Man battles, green grass disappears, ‘green snakes’ will ever form
Transmuted chameleons they will become
The great merge, life is death and death lives
And man is so innovative
As he baptizes, cursing strategies, places and things
In fact, nothingness and everything
If the grass withers in season
A new evil, another reason
He begins to bore holes, and seeing nothing
Search for crystal sharks in smallest of springs
On land he will never come, in waters he will never swim
Flaying air, he never flies, the future grim
We have forgotten about the snake
Again grass is growing, what a mistake
Rain may not be permanent
But the sky through which it’s sent
It’s not the state of the art
But art of the state
Weak and strong eyes behind a lens
But sights and knowledge lies in his sense
True, green grass man does not intend to end
Just his actions he shall defend
He must find a way to hide
Ransacking the world, this and that side
Wasting innocence if he has to
Yet creating guilt when he wants to
Woe to the new snaked-grass
Come in a flash, stay or pass
What, who, escapes the coming lot
Where ethical lawyers fail in court
Who, except a judge
And all animals adjudge
Remember me