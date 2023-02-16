Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the people of the state and Nigerians to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for rescue and rebuilding of the country.

Okowa made the call on Wednesday at the party’s campaign at Bomadi and Warri North Local Government Areas of the state, and said that only PDP had the right experience to rebuild the nation’s economy and stop the pervasive insecurity and economic crisis across the country.

“I appeal to you all not to use anger to throw away your votes; cast your votes for the PDP to rescue and rebuild this country.

“The PDP has the most qualified hands to remedy the situation we are going through in this country,” he stated.

At Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area of the state, Okowa assured the people of Gbokodor that his administration would start the electricity project in the area.

He added that if his administration was unable to complete the project, the incoming administration of Sheriff Oborevwori would, by the grace of God, bring it to completion.

He thanked his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, for his role in helping to reconcile members of the party, pointing out that he was glad to note that peace had returned to the party in the area.

While thanking leaders, youths and women for their patriotic support to the PDP over the years, the Vice-Presidential Candidate urged them to sustain their support to the party.

“We will start the Gbokodor electricity project and if my administration is unable to finish it, Sheriff Oborevwori will finish the project by the time he comes on board by the grace of God, because government is a continuum.

“The PDP is coming to rescue the country. We have the right experience to rebuild the nation’s economy and stop the pervasive insecurity and economic crisis across the country occasioned by the APC-led Federal Government,” he said.

Okowa appealled to the people to vote overwhelmingly for all candidates of the PDP to enable the party give Nigeria a new lease of life.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan said that the people of Warri North were very happy to host the last rally of the party ahead of the general elections.

While thanking God for making it possible for Okowa to visit the local government for the last lap of the state campaign rally in style, Uduaghan said “be assured that this local government will reciprocate your coming with a helicopter by given you and other PDP candidates a helicopter vote.”

Governorship Candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the people for their support over the years and urged them to vote all PDP candidates as the party was desirous to rescue and rebuild the country.

Flanked by his wife Tobore and his running mate Sir Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori said that his M.O.R.E Agenda would equitably develop all parts of the state from where the Okowa administration would stop.

Senator Representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager thanked the people for the opportunity to serve them in the last 20 years.

He urged the people of Bomadi LGA to vote for the PDP as the party had recorded significant progress in the area.

“I welcome you all to Bomadi, the headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area. I am a happy man because as pioneer State Chairman i brought this party here some years ago.

“I know the party is growing in leaps and bounds and i must put it on record that there has been remarkable and tremendous improvement in this area since PDP came in 1999 even though we would have loved it to be better than it is now.

“I thank the Delta South Senatorial District for the opportunity to serve them for the past twenty good years in the Senate.

“In a few months time I will be leaving the Senate with my shoulders high, without any scandals, no stain but by the grace of God.

“I will remain eternally grateful to the Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and the Urhobos in Delta South for this great privilege.

“My appearance here today is not just symbolic but I have to be here to identify with my people. It is PDP all the way and I appeal to all those aggrieved to calm down as we remain one family,” he stated.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso; Director-General of the Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon and top party officials attended the rallies.

