246 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 12, 2021
Awka – Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the Founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Biafran Warlord, Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has called out the leadership of the party over what she perceived as undue exploitation of aspirants under APGA platform, all in the name of giving them the party ticket.
Mrs Ojukwu, who played a key role in the 2017 governorship campaigns that returned the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano as reelected, has been vocal in recent times in attacking Obaino and the National Chairman of the Party, Chief Victor Oye, for allegedly turning the party to a ‘cash and carry’ organization.
Bianca’s grouse with the party hierarchy had started when she was denied the ticket of the party to contest Anambra South Senatorial Seat, under circumstances she described as unfair.
In a recent post on social media, the APGA National Chairman, Chief Oye had sought for support to commence works on a four-story structure, to house the New APGA State Secretariat.
The post read; “ANAMBRA STATE NEW APGA SECRETARIAT PROJECT: WHERE WE ARE NOW
“We are happy to announce that works on the perimeter fence and installation of gates on the new secretariat premises has successfully been completed.
“Kindly support us generously to commence works on the four-storey structure – hopefully to be completed before November 6, 2021.
“God bless us all as we work assiduously and collectively to deliver this legacy project.
“Donations should be made to the following account: Account name: APGA ANAMBRA STATE NEW SECRETARIAT. Account number: 401140550.”
But in a statement on Tuesday titled “ANOTHER WAVE OF EKPERIMAVIRUS IS LOOMING: OUR PARTY MUST TRIUMPH OVER THIS EXTORTION PANDEMIC,” Ojukwu’s widow claimed the party’s leadership is taking every election season as an opportunity to milk aspirants, in the name of giving them the party’s ticket.
“Another season of party primaries has arrived and those whose stock in trade is to milk party aspirants dry all because they aspire to run under our party’s platform, have started sending out requests for funds for our APGA ANAMBRA STATE SECRETARIAT,” she said.
Referring to three pictures she shared on her facebook handle, Mrs Ojukwu said “the first picture was the foundation laying ceremony for this same secretariat shortly after APGA Governor Obiano assumed office a little over 7 years ago with a promise to build a befitting structure for the party within months.
“Picture 2 shows the dismal progress that has been made on the same Anambra party secretariat, located along the expressway in Awka, in 7 years. It was designed to be a sprawling bungalow with multiple offices. According to Chief Oye, APGA National Chairman, the party raised over a billion naira during the last APGA primaries.
“Why can’t he use some of these funds in completing our party Headquarters and secretariat at Awka?
“Apparently the plan has changed to a 4 storey building which he intends to complete before the Nov 6 Elections as per his fundraising letter in picture 4.
“The completion of a simple bungalow that could not be achieved in 7 years will miraculously be achieved by transformation to a four-storey edifice in 5 months. Hooray! However, Is it the best option to set up yet another ‘money mop-up scheme’ for APGA guber aspirants or other political office aspirants by this solicitation of funds after the scandalous mop up in the lead up to APGA’s 2018 primaries which cost the party so dearly?…More especially in a situation where Ozonkpu Victor Oye, will invariably, (while sitting under the same mango tree within his house, which doubles as his APGA Anambra Secretariat), act true to his nature of ‘highest bidder’ when decision time comes up?
“#EndEkperimavirus now!”
