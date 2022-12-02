The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned consumers against the patronage and use of devices that have not been typed approved and counterfeit devices, strongly warning that such devices negatively affect the quality of experience while leaving their users vulnerable to losses and other discomforts.

The warning came following the Commission’s enforcement activities in Kano where it arrested representatives of three companies responsible for the sale of counterfeit as well as non-type-approved devices and has handed them over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for investigation and further necessary action.

The enforcement team arrested Yahaya Ado of Gezawa Communications Limited for selling counterfeit Gionee devices and not being able to show any evidence of authorization granted to the company by the Commission. Messrs Nura Ahmed of Saleh Latest Venture and Rufai Nuhu of Al Mansoor Communications were also arrested because they were not licenced to engage in the sales and installation of terminal equipment and were unable to show any evidence of authorization from the Commission in that connection.

The NCC’s Head of Enforcement, Mallam Salisu Abdu, who led the team, expressed concerns at how the GSM Market on Beirut Street, Kano, was awash with counterfeit and non-type approved phones. Abdu bemoaned the fact that many of the vendors were not licensed by the Commission to provide such communication service they rendered.

The Commission is determined to carry out post-enforcement checks to ensure that the sale of counterfeit devices is stopped. The NCC will collaborate with market associations to ensure that appropriate licences are obtained by vendors and assist in apprehending the major dealers and suppliers of counterfeit devices.

The non-type-approved phones found during the enforcement include Gionee branded phones with model numbers G800, and L990; H-Mobile phones with model numbers it5606+, H351; FoxKong with model numbers F30, F300; and KGTEL phones with model numbers K2160 and KG1100.