The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its decision to put an end to okada operations as a means of commuting, just as it gave an assurance that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents.

Enforcement of the ban in four additional local governments – Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu and Mushin Local Government – commenced yesterday.

The affected LCDAs are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, reaffirmed that the State Government has made available alternatives that will cushion the effects of the ban on passengers and commercial motorcyclists.