In furtherance of the ongoing construction of the First Phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line project, the Lagos State Government has announced the extension of the traffic diversion on Muritala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road, Oyingbo from the 27th January, 2023 to 31st March, 2023 for a duration of nine weeks.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that the total lane closure will be sustained to allow the contractor to complete the project without any inhibition during the works.

Oladeinde revealed that the previous alternative routes will be sustained as well, adding the traffic on Muritala Mohammed way will be diverted to Abeokuta Street to access Borno Way to Coates Street to link Muritala Mohammed Way again while motorists can alternately access their destinations from Cemetery Street.

According to him, Traffic on Apapa Road will be accommodated with the temporary lanes constructed before the overpass and will be channeled to two lanes on Muritala Mohammed Way.

Assuring that the site will be cordoned off for the safety of residents, he stressed that emergency vehicles will be available to tow broken-down vehicles along the axis. He also stated that signage will be placed on the access roads while the States Traffic Management Authority Personnel will manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences to road users.

The Commissioner reiterated the State Government’s commitment to the development of transport infrastructure within the Lagos metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the Governor Babajide administration.