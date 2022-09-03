The Federal Ministry of Works will today, commence repairs of damaged expansion joints along the Berger-OPIC axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Communicating the development in a press statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that traffic will be diverted at the Ogun State bound lane of Kara Bridge, stating that three expansion joints along the Expressway would be repaired to prevent accidents and vehicular damage.

Oladeinde gave an assurance that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to provide adequate diversion and effective traffic management systems during the repair works.

Advising the general public to drive with caution along the route during the period of repairs, the Commissioner emphasised the need for patience and understanding of motorists, just as he promised that interventions will be put in place to minimise traffic congestion.

“Commuters are encouraged to comply with traffic laws and regulations to prevent gridlock and ensure free flow of traffic while the repair works last. Traffic officers will be stationed at strategic locations along the axis to prevent gridlock”, Oladeinde said.