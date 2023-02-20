A political pressure group in Delta State, Team Shedrack Agediga has vowed to support and vote for all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Burutu Local Government areas of Delta State.

The group while hosting the wife of the PDP Senatorial Candidate Mrs Michael Diden Ejele noted that PDP candidates are well qualified and will bring good representations to the people when elected.

The Director General of the group Amb Shedrack Agediga said they are ready with their PVCs to vote for all PDP candidates comes February 25th and March 11 2023

Agediga while appreciating the group for the support towards the PDP in the Past Years said the PDP administration in Delta State has numerous achievements that is visible to the people of Burutu local government.

He also commended the Group Cordinator’s that are from wards in Burutu Local Government area of the state for not giving up in supporting the party.

The Chairman of the PDP in Burutu Hon Ebike Victor Oromoni , PDP Youth leader in Burutu Hon Amakama Peremobovoei , Women leader Madam Helen Layagba , Former Vice Chairman of Burutu and Special Assistant on youth mobilisation Hon Michael Esafale, Ward 7 Cordinator In Burutu Richard Tuedon and Burutu Ward Women Leader Chief Anna Appah, Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success while commending Amb Shedrack Agediga for harvesting support for the PDP said Team Shedrack Agediga has a formidable structure that can lead all PDP candidates to victory in Burutu .

Meanwhile the wife of the PDP Senatorial Candidate in Delta South Mrs Michael Diden Ejele has commended the group for rooting for all PDP candidates noting that the group efforts at reaching out to Deltans are overwhelming and appreciated

She commended the Director General of the group Amb Shedrack Agediga for making sure PDP candidates are supported by the people of burutu .

The highlights of the event was the distribution of Campaign Items .

