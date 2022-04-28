Friday, April 29, 2022
Again, Chidinma’s Trial Stalls Due To Witness Absence

Again, Chidinma's Trial Stalls Due To Witness Absence

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the LASU undergraduate on trial for the murder of Usifo Ataga, executive director of Super TV on Thursday suffered another setback in the Tafawa Balewa Square of the Lagos High Court (TBS).

Ms. Ojukwu is being charged with murder, robbery and forgery along with her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and Adedapo Quadri and they had all pleaded not guilty.

The trial reached an impasse as a result of the absence of a prosecution witness, Bamidele Olusegun, a police officer, as lead attorney for the prosecution, OA Oluwafemi, explained that the scheduled witness was unable to appear in court due to health problems.

“Unfortunately, my lord, he called me…. that she got sick during the night and was on her way to the clinic. … We sincerely apologize for the state of affairs and humbly pray that the matter be adjourned,” he said.

Babatunde Busari, a lawyer for the second defendant, Mr. Quadri, saw it as unfortunate that the prosecution delayed the matter.

“While I will not object to a request for a continuance by the prosecution, I wish to place on the record that this would be the fourth or fifth time that the prosecution will request a continuance in this matter,” he said.

Busari said his colleague for the prosecution should bring all his witnesses to avoid such a delay.”

The judge, Yetunde Adesanya, adjourned the trial until May 5.

