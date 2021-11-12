President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is saddened by the demise of Anthony Onyeka Onyeagwu aged 47years who died on 5th November.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the President remarked that in his rather short but remarkable life, the late Onyeagwu had built a name and achieved fame for himself through sheer determination and tenacity.

He urged the family he left including his brother, Ebenzer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank and his boss, Jim Ovia to preserve the memory and legacies of the deceased.