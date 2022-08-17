Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters in the Ajah area of Lagos.

The suspects are: Kelvin Essien, Michael Ekene, Steve Ochanogor, Oladujoye Samuel, Ohaeme Samuel, George Emeka, Adenigbo Igbola, Famugiloh Hakeem, Samuel Elohor, Michael Ugochukwu, Olumide Olalekan, Ayanipo David and Adulawo Oladipupo Victor.

Others are: Okenwa Emeka Okobi, Adeyanju Olamide Blessing, Temi Simon, Elias Andrew Ogbe, Elvis Akuya, Onyebuchi Chisom, Abraham Nnana, Nwune Fortune, Golden Felix, Azeri Olam and Sushie Christian.

According to the commission, the suspects were arrested at Happy Land Estate, Ajah, Lagos, following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them, at the point of arrest, include exotic vehicles, mobile devices and laptops.

The commission said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.