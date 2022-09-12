The point isn’t in the glowing tributes. The challenge is far beyond the cosmetic presentation of issues.

Far beyond the letters of adulation, crafted so intelligently to appeal to the targeted audience, is what happens thereafter.

The power of rhetorics, the engaging charm of public speaking, the very superficial sense of honesty with which such addresses are written and delivered, if only they were written and delivered from the depth of sincerity, our world wouldn’t be in this kind of mess of deceptive and manipulative governance.

Take a look at all the well crafted broadcasts of our leaders past and present, if written with a sincere heart to implement all their promises, beyond their grandiosity, as a nation, we would have all been fine for it. Nah! Everything appears to be smoked screen, scripted for gallery shows and ovations.

After the fidgetted breaths what next? Nigeria is almost at a very steep corner , overlooking a turbulent sea, infested with deadly animals, a slip would mean a disaster.

What need would such fidgeting be? Of what essence and relevance? If at the end the communique as issued becomes yet another file in the shelf of government, where dust and rodents would have a field on.

I have never been a fan of politicians’ keynote addresses or whatever names they come in, the intention is always the same, saying nice things, stiring emotions but with the least commitment to walk their talks.

I ask, how many communiques have been issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria? The parts that have the counsel and suggestions for good governance, enfrastructural development, corruption eradication or minimization for our political class, how many have been heeded to ? What is the need being Fidgeted, palpitating in deep breath if the intention to adhere to their counsel and recommendations is staled and non-committal even before the communique is issued.

Our country is in a very bad shape, insecurity rising by day, life being lost with Impunity, churches and clergymen targets, desecrating the very things, institutions and personalities that should be revered and respected.

What can government do in this moment? Act Sincerely to ensure safety? Play the ostrich as usual? Chasing with the hare and running with the hound and at the same time waiting with fidgeted breaths for a communique that wouldn’t court for once their attention.

It is high time we stopped listening to the rhetorics of our politicians, their politically correct addresses and find ways we can pull ourselves by our shoe strings.

Be not be fidgeted Sen. Hope Uzodima, relax your breath and wait with a peaceful mind, resolute to walk the talk of both your keynote addresses and the content of the communique of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria ( CBCN)

Nigeria is deep into a sheol, but God will pull us out from this. There is no time to waste time playing politics of hide and seek, playing to the gallery, seeking for ovation and cheap popularity. Ha na enyo isi ha an aputa ( As they continue to peep ,thinking that nobody sees them, they should know that their heads are obviously seen)

Jarlath Opara