Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has appealed to religious leaders and Deltans to rally round the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 11 gubernatorial election.

Okowa made the appeal on Friday at a meeting with members of Isoko Church Leaders Council held at God’s Fountain of Life Mission, Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He, also, urged them to vote for all the PDP candidates for the Delta State House of Assembly in various constituencies across the state.

While thanking members of the Forum for the opportunity given to him to talk to them, Okowa who was PDP Vice-Presidential presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, said Sheriff Oborevwori was a God fearing man, adding that he has the needed experience to inspire more development in the state.

According to him, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and PDP Guber candidate in the state would consolidate the tempo of infrastructural and human capital development recorded in the state by his administration if elected as governor.

On the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential and national assembly election, Okowa said that the exercise was compromised, adding that the outcome of the election was not the will of God.

“We saw the manipulation of the election coming and the church of Christ prayed against the situation which we have just found ourselves.

“Obviously, this is not the will of God. It is not the will of God that the Chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is the time for us to truly pray. It is a time for me to encourage the church of Christ to continue to pray.

“I believe that this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God so that His will will be done in our state and in Nigeria.

“This is the time for us to rise up in faith and not time to mourn. The church must be prayerful, cautious and have to think from inside.

“It is my prayer that the chapel in government house, Asaba, will remain to the glory of God,” the governor said, adding that the church should continue to pray for the state and nation.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and PDP Guber candidate in the state, Sheriff Oborevwori solicited the support of the church and religious leaders in the state towards his victory in the March 11 gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly election in the country.

He assured Deltans that he would not disappoint them if elected as governor of the state, pointing out that he would build on the achievements recorded by the Okowa led administration in the state to the glory of God.

Earlier in his sermon, the President, Isoko Church Leaders Council, Bishop John Aruakpor said the meeting was apt and necessary as it was a platform to meet and rub minds together.

He noted that Nigerians were not celebrating after the results of the presidential and national assembly elections were declared by INEC, pointing out that Nigerians were demoralised with the outcome of the election.

He, therefore, urged Christians not to give up, adding that the storm of life cannot stop Christians, even as he said that the end has not come.

“As Christians, we should not give up because the storm of life cannot stop us. The end has not come because the Nigeria of our dream is coming. So, we should not give up,” the Bishop added.

He, therefore, urged Deltans to vote massively for the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in next Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Highpoint of the meeting was the endorsement and prayers for Sheriff Oborevwori by the Isoko Church Leaders Council.

