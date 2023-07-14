After running to his heels in Pocolee’s LASU concert, Odumodublvck says, “I no run from fight oh”

Odumodublvck, a Nigerian artist, reacted to a video of him kicking off his shoes at Pocolee’s concert at LASU (Lagos State University) on social media.

Following the release of a viral video showing Odumodu escaping from cultists at Pocolee’s homecoming concert at the school, he has been one of the topics of discussion online.

Yesterday, July 13, was the day of the “Party with Poco” performance, and as a result, Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Berri Tiga, Odumodublvck, dancer Tee Dollar, and other invited artists by Pocolee were attacked.

However, because of the way he escaped from cultists at LASU, Odumodublvck has continued to face a number of trolls and online jokes.

In defense of himself, Odumodublvck insisted that he wasn’t fleeing from the cultists but rather was just fleeing because of excessive hailing and picture-taking.

Odumodu continued by calling the internet a crazy place and saying that he was running about with swag, which is not how fights begin.

4. They said odumodu nah just cultist for studio say as he jam real cultist for lasu him hold him trousers run.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/faA8aCiECR — Alhaji Abdul 👳🌟 (@Just__Halal) July 14, 2023

However, despite his statement, Internet users continue to make posts and make fun of the way he was running.