Almost fresh from the Mandela comparism backlash, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has discussed her genetic background and revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Archetypes, Markle made this clear and stated her wish to discover more about her ancestry, according to Mirrors on Tuesday.

In the episode, Markle talked with Emily Bernards, Ziwe Fumudoh, an American writer of Nigerian descent, and Issa Rae about various topics.

The Duchess of Sussex continued by revealing that she had taken a genealogical test, the results of which showed she is 43% Nigerian.

When her guests asked her to share what the results entailed, the Duchess said, “I’m 43% Nigerian,” to the shock of Ziwe, who responded, “No way!”.

Ziwe probed further, “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The Duchess of Sussex then answered, “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

The podcast revelation was the first time Meghan opened up about her ancestral background on the public stage.

It will be recalled that sometime in August this year, one of Nelson Mandela’s grandkids expressed amazement at the Duchess of Sussex’s assertion that her marriage to Prince Harry was a joyful occasion comparable to the anti-apartheid activist’s release from jail.

In an interview with the Cut, Meghan revealed that a South African cast member of The Lion King in London had stated to her in 2019: “I need you to know. We celebrated in the streets when you joined this family in the same way that we did when Mandela was let out of jail.

Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, an African National Congress lawmaker and Mandela’s grandson had told MailOnline that he was taken aback by the comment.