The National Judicial Council NJC, under the chairmanship of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Alfa Belgore, suspended Aladejana from office in 2006 alongside the state’s former Chief Judge, Justice Kayode Bamisile, for their alleged roles in the political crisis that led to the impeachment of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose was impeached from office on October 16, 2006 over the alleged N1.4 billion poultry scandal, abuse of office and illegal operation of a foreign account.

Meanwhile, Justice Babajide Aladejana, has been reinstated to office 16 years after he was suspended by the National Judicial Council, NJC.

It was gathered that Aladejana officially resumed work on Tuesday following the lifting of his suspension by the NJC after his case was reviewed.

Subsequently, he was allocated High Court Number 2 where he would be performing judicial functions.

While on suspension, he took up an appointment as a lecturer in the Faculty of Law, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD.

He was later appointed by the immediate past Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as the Chairman of Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), the last office he held before his reinstatement to office.

