Afrinvest West Africa, a financial advising company, has provided investment plans for 2023 that teach investors how to take advantage of opportunities and protect themselves from hazards.

The firm stated that the purpose of the investor parley, headlined “Soft or Hard Landing,” held in Lagos, was to interact with clients on the forecast for 2023 from the standpoint of investments.

Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa, stated that investors must be guided to explore opportunities presented by these significant events taking place around the world. These issues include the inflationary trend, COVID-19, commodity prices, Russia and Ukraine war, among others.

According to him, global events have prompted financial specialists to gather and examine their individual crystal balls to predict the state of the market for the upcoming year.

Afrinvest Consulting, which oversees the investment research section and has experience in the fixed income, equity, and digital space, is in a good position to provide advice on the investments in 2023, according to Chioke.

“The interaction is giving us the rationale to talk to our clients to tell them to be well positioned for the market come 2023.

“Investors need to be ready and decide when to enter the market and when to exit. It is one thing to enter into the market, and another thing to have good returns and make some profits for the year.”

According to Chioke, 2022 is pretty much gone; we are looking at 2023 and what it portends for investors. I think that from our perspective from the forex point of view, we still have a complex exchange rate policy, with multiple windows through which investors can access dollars,” he said.

Robert Omotunde, the chief investment officer of Afrinvest Asset Management Limited, stated on the sidelines of the event that currency diversification is one of the crucial techniques that investors want, particularly in an environment when inflation is high.

For investors with dollar inflows, Omotunde continued, it makes sense to take advantage of investing opportunities. You can choose from a variety of portfolios or investment possibilities across several asset types.

“There is no over-emphasising the point that investors that are going to beat inflation and get superlative return, more so as 2023 beckons, such investors need to consider diversification by currency and American dollars is a major currency diversification that we preach.”

The event’s ultimate goal, according to Abiodun Keripe, managing director of Afrinvest Consulting, was to inform market participants on both the buy and sale sides of the market about some of the trends in 2022 and to offer perception and insight about 2023 in terms of how to allocate a portfolio, strategize, and plan for the investment climate in 2023.

He claimed that the goal of the platform is to warn the typical Nigerian to exercise extreme caution because the country is about to enter an election year, which means that uncertainties will likely increase.

According to Keripe, there are numerous factors that might affect investing decisions; as a result, investors must exercise caution while choosing their investments.

Ayodeji Ebo, the Chief Business Officer of Optimus by Afrinvest, also spoke and emphasized that investors had chances in a climate with high interest rates.

According to him, although it may be in the borrower’s best interest, from the investor’s point of view, it means better returns, which will lessen the losses experienced by the majority of investors as a result of increased inflation.

“So, we know where the interest rate was in the early part of this year, but we see that that gap is reducing. The negative real return on investment is reducing. So, we believe that from the fixed income angle, risk free investment such as the treasury bills presents opportunities,” he stated.

He said that these investments would offer investors higher returns and be safe because the government would not default on its debt.