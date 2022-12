A selfless, fearless human rights icon

For many a girl child, she is a beacon

Considered one of the bravest lawyers in Africa

For her courage she has received credit beyond Africa

She has borne the brunt of harassment and physical assault

A heroine who champions free speech on those who default

As a human rights defender, she has given potent violators hell

Arrested, detained, barred, Beatrice Mtetwa`s stars shine and swell