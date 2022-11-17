LONDON, 17 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- African tech leaders, corporates and investors will connect at the London Stock Exchange for the sixth Africa Tech Summit London, taking place on November 24th.

The annual Summit will share insights from leading industry players including; London Stock Exchange, DLA Piper, Alerzo, Deimos, Niji Oni & Co., Cellulant, Paystack, GIZ, Smile Identity, Verto, Flex Finance, AWS Startups, DPI Innovation Fund, Celo Foundation, Magmatech, Polygon Technology, InVhestia Africa Limited, Workpay, Viridian, Pennee Technologies, Bloomberg, Affinity, Alerzo, TechCrunch, QoreID, Boomi, Wimbart, Zenith Chain, FezDeliveryCo., Arinifu Technologies, Digital Mobile Africa, Farmspeak Technology Limited, Afri-Farmers Market, Mozare3, ePoultry, Patricia, Jabu, and Kwik Basket.

“We are delighted to be back at London Stock Exchange for the sixth edition of Africa Tech Summit London after another bumper year of activity and investment across the continent, This year we are delighted to welcome so many exciting new ventures alongside investors and partners in London” shared Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit.

The Summit will connect African innovators, investors, and corporates while unpacking the latest insights from across the continent on the investment, payments, Web3, digital identity, cross-border trade, agtech, ecommerce, cloud, foodtech, scaling and provides networking opportunities to do business and drive investment forward over the Africa Tech Summit dinner. Final passes can be registered here.

ABOUT AFRICA TECH SUMMIT

Africa Tech Summit (ATS) is the leading African tech series providing insight and networking with industry Summits in Kenya, Ghana and the UK connecting international tech companies, industry leaders, start-ups, media, and investors.

