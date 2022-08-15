The conference will take place through Zoom teleconferencing and at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel simultaneously.

African leaders, well-known bankers, significant economic players, captains of industry, regulators, policymakers, representatives of the academic community, and other participants in banking, finance, and the fintech sector are anticipated at the Conference, the hosts announced during a media briefing.

The conference’s theme, “Repositioning the Financial Services Industry for an Evolving Glocal Context,” was inspired by the need to develop a workable plan for repositioning the financial services sector as a significant engine of economic growth in the current quick-paced, technologically advanced era.

The event is set to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, and Mohammed Musa, Zainab Ahmed’s counterpart at the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory.

The conference’s principal host is Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Dr. Ken Opara, president and chairman of the CIBN Council, is the host.

Farouk Gumel, Chairman of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, and Mr. Tarek Amer, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, will each deliver a keynote address.

Mike Ogbalu, managing director and chief executive of the Pan African Payment Settlement System (PAPSS), Souleymane Diagne, group head of trade finance at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Razia Khan, chief economist and head of research at Standard Chartered Bank, and Uche Orji, managing director and chief executive of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, are additional confirmed resource persons.

With an estimated 10,000 attendees, the conference is the largest annual meeting of banking and finance experts in Africa. The meeting’s goal is to, among other things, offer a genuine venue for subject matter experts and industry stakeholders to lead discussions and establish a clear road map for repositioning the financial services sector for development and stability.

This year’s conference will take place in the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, unlike the Conference’s previous two iterations. Zoom will provide participants with the option to take part virtually in the event. Registration for attendees can be done at http://abfconference.cibng.org/.