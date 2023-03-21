Parliamentarians from Russia and Africa discussed issues of development of economic cooperation during the first day of their conference March 19 to 20 in Moscow.

The objectives of the conference are to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with African countries in the conditions of formation of a multipolar world, to develop relations and develop common approaches to legal regulation in the economy, science and education and security.

Round table discussions on the topic “Legislative Response to Economic Challenges” was held as part of the events of the International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Africa.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, Alexander Zhukov, stressed that Africa “is a rapidly developing region with great prospects, and that Russia is currently actively working to enhance cooperation with the countries of the African continent.”

“Unlike many Western countries, Russia does not have colonial experience, and the contribution of the Soviet Union to the liberation of African countries from colonial dependence is also well known to everyone,” he explained.

“An important part of the cooperation should be the exchange of legislative experience with African countries in key areas,” he said.

“Our mutual economic interests include investments, cooperation within production chains, cooperation in strategic infrastructure projects, energy, medicine, financial technologies, and that, of course, along with the traditional supply of grain and fertilizers,” said the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma.

Africa stands for an equal partnership

Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe, stressed that there should be a “specific approach” to provide legislative response to economic challenges.

“Africa has resources, including those that cannot be found in other countries, even in developed ones. That is why Africa is the best investment option,” he said.

“Africa is against economic colonization, Africa stands for equal partnership,” said Jacob Mudenda.

Speaking about legislative issues, he said that the continent needed infrastructure and its development, such as roads improvements, rail and air transport.

“If there is no infrastructure, it will be impossible to trade even with developed countries such as Russia and with Africa,” said the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

He also noted the necessity to develop energy sector for industry and sufficient water for agriculture.

Energy cooperation

The Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, Pavel Zavalny, said that the signing of intergovernmental agreements was an important tool of political support for enhancing energy cooperation between Russia and African countries.

He emphasized that energy was one of the most promising areas of economic cooperation between Russia and African states. There is an economic growth and energy demand shifting to Asia and Africa in the conditions of global economic and geopolitical transformation.

“One of the tools for intensifying economic cooperation is political support. Currently, there have been established economic cooperation with 14 countries of the continent at the state level, there were created high-level bilateral commissions, and signed intergovernmental agreements,” stressed Zavalny.

“The development and harmonization of energy legislation can play an important role in enhancing mutually beneficial energy cooperation between Russia and African countries. And that is the work that we should do in the interests of our nations,” concluded the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy.

Multipolar world instead of hegemony

Jean-François Buzonni, deputy spokesman assistant for the Union of the Congolese Nation (Congo) political party, said he was very pleased that Russia had turned its attention to the African continent, “which for many years has been under the yoke of Western countries.”

“The world no longer lives under the hegemony of one country. We see the transformation processes of multipolar world,” he stressed.

“I am glad that Russia is seeking to develop equal, partnership relations with the countries of the region for the common benefit,” added Jean-François Buzonni.

Transition to national systems of settlement

According to Maxim Topilin, the Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, the sanctions and pressure that Russia is experiencing just prove that “any situation in which a country maintains its independent position can lead to the destruction of all economic ties.”

“That should be a lesson to us,” he added.

Topilin said that in relations between Russia and Africa, it is necessary to focus on national systems of settlement. “It is very important not to be based on those standard principles, use those currencies that we used in the framework of joint projects,” he said.

Topilin is convinced that for further cooperation between Russia and Africa, it is necessary to create new international organizations. “We should think about new supranational institutions for recognition, certification, admission to the markets of certain goods. There is a lot of work that should be done,” said the Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy.

Topilin also recalled that a draft law on Islamic banking was being prepared for the second reading, and members of the State Duma plan to adopt it during the spring session. “From the point of view of cooperation with Islamic countries, that definitely will be a very serious breakthrough in the financial strategy,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More than 40 parliamentary delegations from African countries arrived the conference, which also attended by members of the State Duma, senators of the Federation Council, representatives of the educational and business community. The conference held just few months before the second Russia-Africa summit, which is planned to be held in July 2023 in the city of Saint Petersburg.