Sadio Mané who moved to Bayern Munich this season from Liverpool has been voted African player of the year for 2022 ahead of former teammate Mohamed Salah and Senegalese compatriot Edouard Mendy. The former Liverpool forward retained the award following his victory over Riyad Marhez, and Mohamed Salah in 2019 when the award was last held.

The award night which was held tonight in Morocco saw Asisat Oshoala who withdrew from the ongoing African Women’s Nations Cup due to an injury sustained as well voted the best player for the female category. The Barcelona forward beat Ajara Njoya of Cameroon and Grace Chanda of Zambia, winning her second African best woman player of the year back to back.

She is the first player to win it five times and is one of the most decorated female players in Africa. Asisat helped Barcelona win the Feminist La Liga this season.

Sadio Mané was brilliant this year for his club and country, leading the Lion of Teranga to their first ever AFCON. He ended the campaign as the best player ahead of Vincent Abuboukar of Cameroon, Mohamed Salah.

With Liverpool, he won two domestic trophies, Carling Cup and FA Cup and was part of the Liverpool side that played in the UCL final this season after losing the Premier League by just a point difference.

Other notable awards that were presented are:

Men’s Coach of the year: Aliou Cisse.

Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis.

Female club team of the year: Mamelodi Sundown.