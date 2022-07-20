Confederation of Africa Football CAF has disclosed the top three final list for each category of award for this year. The nominees’ initiation began with a 30 players list in which Simon Moses and Akinkumi Amoo made it to this stage. Afterwards, it was streamlined to ten players lists and today to top three for each category. Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala who won the last editions for men and women made it into the top three.

The Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022 at 20h00 local time. (19h00 GMT).

Full list of top 3 nominees (in alphabetical order);

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Player of the Year (Men)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Cameroon

Egypt

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

Due to the absence of a major women’s competition during the period under review, the Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 has reviewed the selection process for this important category. The TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco will be factored as one of the criteria in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women’s football in general. The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the women AFCON.