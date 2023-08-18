Africa is too blessed to be poor….. Ralph Uzochukwu 

There is no reason why Africa wouldn’t rise and shine. With the kind of natural deposits it is endowed with, success and progress should be a norm not an exception.

This revelation was made by Bro.Ralph Uzochukwu during his ministration on Making Jesus the Lord of the Economies of our countries, in the on going 5th Pan African Congress in Chida centres Abuja.

According to Uzochukwu we are called to prosper in every aspect of life. This will only happen when we bring Jesus into our business, family and carrier. He enjoined members of the renewal to stop thinking that Jesus’ way and principles are not favourable enough to make their bussines and career prosper.

For the fire brand preacher Jesus is interested in increasing not reducing the bussines of his children, hand over to Jesus your business make him your director and become a messenger and experience the kind of radical change of success and progress never seen before he said.

He was quick to remind all Charismatic Renewal members in Africa that Christian life is a single life, both in business, in offices, and in the family. There is no different lifestyle for business, sadly many Renewal members think that business is business and shouldn’t be mixed with the bible. He went ahead to share his experience with a member of the renewal who told him to keep bible aside and discuss bussines that bussines is business and anything that should be done to achieve success in business should be deployed even if it means doing 419.

This unfortunately is the mindset of many, which according to him has stagnated many businesses. He cited the life of Jacob who did all sorts to achieve financial stability but realised later that all he needed was the presence of God in his life. All the wealth he acquired in the house of Laban wasn’t enough to give him rest until he had that encounter where he struggled with God not ready to leave him until he blessed him. Until ones blessings come from God , such blessings wouldn’t be fulfilling.

Brother Ralph went further to tell the charismatic members to seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and every other things will be added to them. He shared some of the principles that helped and still helping him in his business which he summarized in handing ones bussines to God, doing his mind and living a life that is christ centred. For him the pulpit is the last place to do evangelization, let our lifestyle in our business areas, offices and families be the gospel that people will hear and turn towards God.

Let our hands be engaged with meaningful things through them, the blessings of God will be made manifest for God doesn’t bless empty hands he opined

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com