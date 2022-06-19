Africa Best Player of the Year award returns following two years of absence

CAF today announced that the 2022 awards ceremony will be held in Morocco on 21 July 2022 after the 2020 and 2021 editions were disrupted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Liverpool forward Sadio Mané won the last edition in 2019 with more votes over arch-rivals fellow teammate Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City in Hurghada, Egypt, while Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala scooped the female edition.

The Award will be hosted before the Women’s African Cup of Nations, according to CAF. The AWCON is scheduled to be held from 02 July to 23 July in Morocco this year.

Interclub Women Player of the Year was introduced as a new category of award. According to CAF, the new category was included as a result of the successful role CAF played during the CAF Women’s Championship in November 2021.

Aside from Player of the Year (Men & Women), other new inclusions will be presented by CAF such as Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.

The period for review for these awards for these prestigious awards is stated to be between September 2021 and June 2022, according to CAF. Which will be decided by votes from captains and coaches of the Member Associations, selected journalists, CAF Technical Study and Group and CAF Legends.

In history, only Samuel Eto and Yaya Toure have won it the most (4), Cameroon has produced the most players (11) to win it, Cameroon and Nigeria have had the most runners-up (10), and only Marseille, Liverpool and Manchester are clubs with players with the most (4).