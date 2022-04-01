Africa: AWIEF launches a USAID funded program: Enhanced Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Investment and Export Readiness Through a Digital Platform

The program aims to leverage the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a United States Trade Act that significantly enhances market access to the US for qualifying Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries, and valid until 2025, to drive export trade for the SMEs.

The objectives of this new AWIEF program are to: (a) increase exports from the Southern African countries to South Africa; (b) increase exports from all the nine targeted Southern African countries to the US, leveraging AGOA; and (c) support firms seeking specific trade-related technology transfer (e.g. labelling, branding, laboratories).

The comprehensive 8-week program will help strengthen participants’ governance, regulatory compliance, and risk management capabilities and will be implemented as an online training course through the AWIEF digital platform – the AWIEF Community.

AWIEF Founder and CEO, Irene Ochem says: “We are very excited to have won this project funding from USAID and to be partnering with USAID TradeHub. SMEs are the power engines of Africa economies and represent the bulk of all businesses in Africa. This program is about supporting Southern African entrepreneurs to expand their businesses by accessing new markets and trading beyond their borders. It is also important for SMEs to leverage the huge opportunities offered by AGOA to enter into international trade with the US.”

Call for applications

Applications are invited from all SMEs that are registered in the above-mentioned Southern African countries. Priority industry sectors include: Agriculture, Agro-processing, Textiles and Apparel.

To submit your application, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/374UYyg

The deadline for submission is Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:59pm Central African Time (CAT). Applications will only be accepted through the link above.

Program Timeline

Applications open: Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Applications close: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:59pm CAT.

Recruitment: Tuesday, April 12 to Friday, April 22, 2022.

Program starts: Tuesday, 3 May 2022.