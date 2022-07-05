Africa is the second largest and second most populous continent in the world only after Asia. However, it is undeniable that this size has somewhat become more of a problem as one of the world`s more gifted continents continues to grapple with the question of how to translate its abundant gifts into sustainable prosperity for its people.

A continent convulsed by conflicts.

One of the reasons Africa today seemingly remains stuck in a rut is the prevalence of violent, unending conflicts. These conflicts, often multifactorial and multifaceted, are always unfailingly deadly, taking the lives of many people, obliterating livelihoods and uprooting many people from their communities.

A Country of Particular Concern

A country of particular concern a designation by the United States Secretary of State of a nation guilty of particularly severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 and its amendment of 1999.

Only recently, couple of Senators in the United States of America wrote the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to redesignate Nigeria as a ‘ Country of Particular Concern’ over alleged increasing cases of religious violence in the West African country.

Nigeria had been on that ignominious US list until November 17, 2021 when the country was removed even as Burma, Peoples Republic of China,Eritrea, Iran, the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan stayed on the list.Algeria, the Comoros, Cuba and Nicaragua were also placed on a special watch list.

Al- Shabaab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara,ISIS- West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al Islam wal Muslimin and the Taliban were also designated as entities of particular concern. Many of these entities are fully operational on the African continent.

A hydra-headed monster.

Violent extremism continues to give Africa cause for great concern. Militant Islamist Violence is largely concentrated in the Sahel, Somalia, the Lake Chad Basin, North Africa and Mozambique.

In recent times, Sahelian militant Islamist groups have also began to threaten border areas of littoral states where grievances held by pastoralist communities may provide an entry point for extremist interests.

In 2021, militant Islamist group violence increased by 70 percent in Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger. Mali used to be the hub of militant Islamist group activity until it began to shift rapidly and rabidly towards Burkina Faso which now accounts for 58% of all violent events in the Sahel.

Those who sow terror in impoverished West African countries have not rested on their oars since making inroads into Burkina Faso. From Burkina Faso, heinous attacks have been launched in the Ivory Coast, Benin and Togo with deadly consequences.

Violent extremism in Africa has not been helped by the increasing frequency of the clashes between farmers and pastoralists. Experience has shown that many times it is these pastoralists, some of them very young, frustrated and nursing a deep sense of injustice that become prime target for those who carry out recruitment into criminal groups. Most times, a lot of conflicts resulting from youth vulnerability and land competition go into the formation and operation of these criminal groups.

Global Peace Index 2022

Last month, the 16th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI) which ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness was published. Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, the GPI is the world`s leading measure of global peacefulness.

The Index made some interesting findings about Africa. The Index found that South Sudan has over 35 % of its population displaced, while Somalia and the Central African Republic have more than 20% displaced as a result of conflict.

The Index also found that the biggest deterioration for Ongoing Conflict domain occurred in Guinea, Burkina Faso and Haiti. South Sudan and Central African Republic incurred the highest relative economic costs of violence in 2021, equivalent to 41 and 37 percent of GDP respectively. By the Index, North Africa along with the Middle East also remained among the world`s least peaceful countries.

As per the Index, of the countries scored low and very low for the state of peace, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Eritrea, Niger, Cameroon, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia all scored low, while Mali, Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan all scored very low, finishing among the last places.

There can be no doubt about the fact that Africa has a long way to go in improving peace on the continent and counteracting violent extremism if the future of African children is to be guaranteed.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com