Afolabi’s death great loss to Lagos government – Uzamat

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has commiserated with the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), Nollywood and the Family of the late famous Yoruba Actor, Murphy Afolabi whose death was announced on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, in a Condolence Letter signed on behalf of the Ministry, described the death of Murphy Afolabi as a great loss to the entertainment industry and the State Government.

She said that the Lagos State Government takes solace in the fact that the deceased’s contributions to the movie and entertainment industry remain evergreen, especially his role as a mentor and influence for the youth population.

While praying for the repose of the deceased’s soul, Akinbile-Yussuf called on the relatives and colleagues of the late Afolabi to rally round the Family left behind by the deceased during this trying period.

