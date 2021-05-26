Afikpo Explosion Victim Was A Police Operative, Not Suicide Bomber – Police

196 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 26, 2021
Awka – The Police on Tuesday debunked reports of a suicide bombing in Ebonyi state.
Earlier today, videos surfaced online showing a lifeless body blown apart, with people saying the deceased was a suicide bomber.
The incident was said to have occurred around 11.30am on Tuesday opposite Campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school in Afikpo LGA of the state.
But in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent, the Ebonyi State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said what happened was an accident involving a mobile police officer and not a suicide bomber.
According to her, the officer had an accident involving his Teargas Canister which led to his demise.
“A Mobile Police Officer attached to MOPOL 32 was on special duties at Afikpo. This morning when he was on his way to work, his hands hit the Taer gas carnister by force and it exploded. The videos circulating is not that of a suicide bomber but a policeman,” she said.
While urging residents of the state to remain calm, the PPRO appealed to media organizations to always verify reports before releasing to the public as it was dangerous and capable of causing mayhem.
“Unverified news is bad. It is unfortunate that the peddlers of the information did not ask the necessary questions but went ahead to share the news, not minding the situation of the country today. This is very bad,” Odah said.
She called on the public not to always believe what they read but to ask questions on issues so that they can get clarification.
Remember me