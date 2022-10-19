The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has received the highest Medal of Glory Award from the advocacy and research think tank Foundation for Democracy in Africa in recognition of his outstanding leadership.

The Medal of Glory Award, granted annually in appreciation of remarkable services to democracy, good governance, the expansion of commerce and investment as well as cultural linkages in Africa, is the highest honor bestowed by the Foundation.

The COVID-19 response from the bank, which gave African governments and the private sector crucial financial support, debt relief, and a fiscal stimulus package, was specifically acknowledged by the award selection committee for Adesina. This response “ensured continuity of government and provision of social goods during the darkest months and years of the global pandemic in Africa.”

Adesina was represented by Dr. Victor Oladokun, Senior Advisor on Communication at the AfDB, who accepted the honor on her behalf at the Foundation’s annual AfrICANDO 2022 conference and exposition, which took place in Miami, Florida, last week.

Oladokun praised the Foundation for its vision and persistent support of Africa, particularly in fostering business ties between the United States and the region. Additionally, he was grateful that Adesina and the group’s transformative effort had been acknowledged by the award selection committee.

“This Medal of Glory Award is an inspiration to bring greater glory to Africa. I want to assure you that Adesina will continue to do that, and so will the African Development Bank Group,” the senior advisor said.

He requested assistance for the Bank’s measures to address food security and climate change from the Foundation, its affiliates, and international delegates. Additionally, he urged the international community to support the bank’s campaign for a portion of the additional Special Drawing Rights from the IMF to support the resilience-building efforts in Africa.

“Africa faces an existential crisis that is not of its own making,” emphasized Oladokun. Therefore, we need to turn visionary leadership into effective action.

Three Florida local government commissioners received awards from the Foundation for their devoted public service. A retired media specialist who had dedicated her entire life to community service was also given a posthumous award in this ceremony.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, deceased Malawian President Bingu Wa Mutharika, Florida Senator Connie Mack, and Dr. Dorothy Height, president of the National Council of Negro Women, are just a few of the people who have received the Medal of Glory Award in the past.

Others include Dr. Mo Ibrahim, the founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, former presidents of Senegal Abdou Diouf and Abdoulaye Wade, as well as Alpha Omar Konare, a former leader of Mali.