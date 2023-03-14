The African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and other partners will present the Investing in Digital and Creative Entrepreneurs (i-DICE) Program in Abuja today.

The program, which aims to attract essential capital to Nigeria’s digital and creative industries, is co-financed by AfDB, the Islamic Development Bank, and Agence Française de Development, with counterpart funds provided by the Bank of Industry (BoI).

According to a statement from the AfDB, the launch would signal the beginning of a major program that would provide critical finance for Nigeria’s creative and digital businesses.

Investors, students, and other young people working in the digital technology and creative sectors will attend the event in addition to officials from the government, businesses, and organizations that finance international development.

According to the AfDB, i-DICE is a big action plan for considerably boosting innovation and entrepreneurship in digital technology and creative sectors, such as music, fashion, and cinema.

The initiative is a component of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s efforts to develop a healthier, more environmentally friendly, and more inclusive economy while providing youngsters with long-term employment opportunities.

It aims to strengthen the nation’s status as one of Africa’s top locations for start-up investments and a magnet for young entrepreneurs. According to the announcement, BoI, which also serves as the executing agency, is providing counterpart financing on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It further stated that a technical committee made up of business executives as well as representatives from ministries, departments, and agencies, along with a steering group headed by the Vice President’s Office, will work together to monitor the effort (MDAs).

