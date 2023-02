The Flying Eagles tonight defeated host nation Egypt by 1-0 in the ongoing U-23 AFCON to book their first win of the tournament. The Flying Eagles got a reprisal of 1-0 after losing their opening game to Senegal days ago.

MFM defender Solomon Agbalaka’s only goal in the 71st minute guided Ladan Bosso’s boys to the emphatic victory.

To qualify for the next round, they will have to beat Mozambique in their next game.

3 total views, 3 views today