Golden Eaglet are through to the Quarter-finals of the U-17 African Cup of Nation after a terrific victory over resilient Young Bafana Bafana in a five goals thriller match. They have now qualified for the quarter-final stage as their voyage to their third trophy continues.

Charles Agada, a JSS3 student, put up a man-of-the-match display last night in his first start since the tournament began. Agada scored the Eaglet’s equalizer and assisted the second goal.

The start of the game in Stade Mohammad Hamlaoui, Constantine was typical of their last game after conceding an early goal just two minutes into the encounter. Fortunately, the boys reciprocated via JSS3 student striker, Charles Agada in the 34th minute. Another defensive shambolic display put South Africa ahead during the extra time of the first half.

Just a minute into the second half, Light Eke levelled up for Eaglet via Agada’s assist. In the 64th minute, Abubakar Abdullahi lit up the stadium, scoring the Eaglets’ equalizer.

The Golden Eaglets qualified with six points, same as Morocco who topped the group. Zambia and South Africa exit Group B after securing only three points in 3 games.

As the group stage is set to wrap up today, only Senegal have won all their three games in their group and will become the only country to do so if Mali doesn’t pick a win today.