Two-time U-17 African Champions, Golden Eagles have began the tournament with an important victory. The beat young Chipolopolo to a narrow 1-0 score after full time in Constantine, Algeria.

Daniel’s spot kick in the 77th minute of the second half helped the Eagles see off Zambia after both had battled in the first half ending it on a stalemate.

The Eagles sit on top of the group B with three points after the tie and would look forward to another three points and a clean sheet in their next game.