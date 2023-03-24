The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 1-0 shambolic defeat to Guinea-Bissau during their first header AFCON qualifiers at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Since the last time the Eagles ransacked São Tomé by 10-0, they have struggled to return to form under Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese coach’s record does not seem convincing, since he made his debut on March 29, 2022. He has been on the touchline in 10 games, including friendlies for the Super Eagles, losing 7 with just 3 wins.

The squad in front of their relentless fans was toothless for the entire 90 minutes. The team looks young with different faces at the backline but seems not to understand themselves.

The Wild Dogs of Africa stunned the Super Eagles in their backyard after grabbing the first goal of the tie in the 29th through Mama Balde’s strike. Nigeria took control of the game with 68% possession and launched 6 goal attempts out of which only one was on target against the Wild Dogs, who had 32% possession and 5 goal attempts.

Jose Peseiro took a fast decision immediately after the first half began by introducing Paul Onuachu and Simon Moses for Atlanta forward Ademola Lookman and former Leicester City teammate Kelechi Iheanacho. While still hunting for their first goal, Akpoguma was stretched out in the 55th after a head coalition with a Guinea player, Samy Ajayi was subbed on to replace him. Frank Onyeka was introduced to replace the captain Wilfred Ndidi.

The Super Eagles will move to Guinea-Bissau for the second header on Monday, March 27, 2022