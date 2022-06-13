AFCON QUALIFIERS: Victor Osimhen hits four in Nigeria’s emphatic win over Sao Tome

Super Eagles ransacked São Tomé and Príncipe in Jose Peisero’s second competitive game as Super Eagles manager in Morocco. There were indications Nigeria would grind all three points as they controlled the game from the beginning until the end. With two wins and six points, Nigeria tops the Group A of the qualifiers with Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone playing later in the evening.

José Peseiro made four changes to Super Eagles XI to face São Tomé and Príncipe.

GOALKEEPER: Francis Uzoho

DEFENDERS: Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey

MIDFIELDERS: Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon (C).

FORWARDS: Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria was scoring for fun as they began the first half with three goals up. Half Time.

Nigeria 3-0 São Tomé. Victor Osimhen opened the scoring chart just 9 minutes into the encounter, and Simon Moses struck in the 28 minutes to extend the Eagles’ lead. Just two minutes later, Lorient talisman Terem Moffi made it three for Nigeria. Victor Osimhen had a hand in all three goals scored in the first half.

The second half began with the same spirit as the first half, with Super Eagles scoring seven goals to extend their lead to 0-10. Terem Moffi doubled and Osimhen scored four, Peter Etebo struck a terrific free Kick, Ademola Lookman scored his first goal in the Eagles shirt and Emmanuel Dennis scored from the spot-kick to make it 0-10 for Nigeria.

Super Eagles will continue their voyage on the qualifiers on September 19 and 27 when they play host and away to Guinea-Bissau.