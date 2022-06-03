AFCON QUALIFIERS PREPARATION: Super Eagles lose second friendly game to Ecuador

Haven lost to Mexico on Thursday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the early hours of this morning lost their second friendly game to Ecuador by a lone goal. Jose Peseiro oversaw both games, which does not seem to be a resplendent start for the Portuguese.

On Thursday, Super Eagles lost the game by a horrible own goal from assistant Captain Troost Ekong despite Nigeria equalizing the game from Cyriel Desser’s goal.

Super Eagles have not won any of their last five games since the AFCON group stage game against Guinea-Bissau in January, they have drawn two and lost three.

Pervis Estupinan, Villarreal’s energetic defender, scored three minutes into the encounter. His goal stood until full time, despite several attempts from Nigeria.

In the 2023 AFCON qualifier, Nigeria will face Sierra Leone on the 9th of June, on the 13th they will play Mauritius and on the 19th of September, they will battle Guinea-Bissau in the first phase of the qualifiers.

During the second returning leg, Guinea will host Super Eagles on the 27 before they travel to Sierra Leone and welcome Mauritius.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick after the match said

“I am happy and can tell you that we fulfilled our objectives of restoring the spirit of the Super Eagles following the failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. We lost both games against Mexico and Ecuador narrowly, but we were up for it and never finished on the back foot. The boys gave a good account of themselves in both games.

“Given the number of first-team players that were not available, we have to praise the boys who showed up here and gave their all. They have given us confidence going into the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The despondency is over, and we can now march forward in a sure-footed manner.”