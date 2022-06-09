Friday, June 10, 2022
AFCON QUALIFIERS: Jose Peseiro wins his first competitive match against Sierra Leone

Oladimeji Adeoye

Jose Peisero opened his Super Eagles stint with a victory over Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the first 2023 AFCON qualifiers game at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Guinea-Bissau’s 5-1 victory over São Tomé and Principle means Super Eagles are second place to Guinea-Bissau with same points in Group A of the AFCON qualifiers.

Peseiro used a 4-4-2 line-up of GOALKEEPER—Francis Uzoho

DEFENDERS: William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina.

MIDFIELDERS: Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze.

FORWARDS: Sadiq Umar, Victor Osimhen.

First-half match analysis:

The game began with both teams maintaining a good start. Sierra Leone didn’t look like they came with a frightened mind, as the Leone stars played better at the midfield. Osihmen missed a clear chance at 5 minutes from a superb heading.

Sierra Leone scored via heading in the 11th minute, they were spirited hitting the woodwork in the 14th minute. Immediately Super Eagles regrouped, levelling the goal from an Iwobi strike in the 15 minutes. Four minutes to end the first half, Victor Osimhen converted Simon Moses’ assist to give Nigeria the lead at the first half.

Second half Analysis:

Peter Etebo replaced Sadiq Umar before the commencement of the game in the second half. Nigeria took control in this half with the much-attacking threat. Chukwueze missed a clear chance in the 53rd minute.

Sierra Leone made two changes before the 69th minute, still looking to equal the score.

At 81st minute Lookman Ademola replaced Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omoruo replaced captain Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu came in for Ola Aina. At the 90th minute, Terem Moffi came in for Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria will travel to Morocco to face São Tomé in their second game in the qualifiers.

