AFCON Preparation: Super Eagles lose their first friendly match to Mexico

Jose Peseiro, 62, whose managerial role was confirmed this month as the Super Eagles’ number one, lost his first outing with the Eagles. Super Eagles in their preparation for the 2022 AFCON qualifiers lost their first friendly game to Mexico in the early hours of the morning. The three-time CONCACAF champions defeated the Super Eagles at the AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Santiago Tomás Giménez In the 12th-minute struck for Mexico to put the Mexicans ahead. Cyriel Dessers who was UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer, scored his first professional goal for Nigeria, levelling the scoreline to 1-1. Just three minutes after captain Troost Ekong scored an awful own goal, which gave the Mexican 2-1 lead at full time.

The Tricolor took control of the encounter securing the most shots on target, possession, pass accuracy, and corner. Not a good way to start the 2022 AFCON campaign but hopefully the team will put up some effort when they take on Ecuador on Thursday, so many fans believe.

Jose Poseiro decided to go for a defensive lineup of Trost Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Chidozie Awaziem and Sami Ajayi. In the midfield Innocent Bonke, Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi partnered. Simon Moses, Moffi and Cyriel Dessers lead the attack line.

His game plan was commendable bringing on four home base players during the second half of the game. Katsina United Sani Faisal replaced Innocent Bonke in the 46th minute, Enyimba striker, Victor Mboama came in for Terem Moffi in the 72nd minute, unit drivers United pair Isahaq Kayode and Chiamaka Madu in the 81 minutes replaced Simon Moses and Cyriel Desser.