CAF affirmed that Guinea will not be responsible for hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, as they have been riffed off the hosting right by unanimous decision. Earlier this month, NFF President Amaju Pinnick hinted to men of the press in Lagos that Nigeria is jostling to co-host the biggest football tournament in Africa, which CAF in response rebuffed the claim.

Nigeria has only hosted the tournament twice in 1980 and 2000, co-hosting with Ghana.

Although there is no decision from CAF yet on the next nation favourite to host the tournament.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick whose tenure will end this year said a month ago:

“We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic,” Pinnick told the media on Tuesday.

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting such competitions.

“Many countries are bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

“We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

It seems there could be light after the tunnel for Nigeria which will jostle for a co-hosting spot with neighbour Benin Republic after Guinea lost their right to host the 2025 edition of the tournament as declared by CAF.

CAF’s report on the decision to withdraw Guinea hosting right:

“The Executive Committee was unanimous that Guinea will not be ready to host the competition.

“The Executive Committee took a unanimous decision based on the report as submitted that the tournament be withdrawn from Guinea.

“The President suggested that a delegation be sent to Guinea to inform them of the decision taken by EXCO.

“Resolution: The Executive Committee resolved to send a delegation to Guinea to inform them of CAF’s decision to withdraw the Africa Cup of Nations Guinea 2025 from Guinea,” CAF noted in a release made available to the media.”