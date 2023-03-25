The Atlas Lions has become the first nation to book a spot in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for January to February 2024. CAF postponed the biennial tournament from 2023 to 2024 due to weather conditions.

The 2-2 draw between South Africa and Liberia yesterday helped Morocco to lead their group with 6 points. South Africa and Liberia will battle for the runner-up spot, while Zimbabwe has been disqualified from the tournament.

Morocco will be the favourite to win the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast following their resplendent show at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, they became the first African country to reach the last four of the World Cup tournament.