AFC Bournemouth announced the sacking of Scott Parker this morning following his atrocious 9-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday at Anfield. The horrendous result at the Liverpool turf was the biggest defeat suffered by a team in the English Premier League. Lately, Southampton also suffered the same humiliation twice to Manchester United in 2021 and Leicester City in 2019.

Bournemouth got promoted this season to the English top flight league from the Championship. They have been able to win a game against Aston Villa this season and unfortunately have lost to Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool by a huge colossal goal difference.

Bournemouth also confirmed that Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

Bournemouth on confirming his sack said:

“AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.”

Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”