The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said insufficient power allocation to the company by generation stations was responsible for the unstable electricity supply in the FCT.

According to a statement released by the power company sighted by the News Chronicle, the company had to implement load curtailment directives, across its franchise, to manage the situation for grid stability.

”We would like to inform you that we are aware of the unstable power supply, experienced in recent days, essentially caused by insufficient power.

“We understand that this may cause inconveniences to our customers, and we are doing everything we can, to ensure that the impact of the outage is minimised.

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time”, the statement read.

AEDC however assured its customers in the areas affected that it would continue to update them on the situation, and provide any necessary information as it becomes available.